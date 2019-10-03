Morgan City woman dies in accident

A Morgan City woman was killed Tuesday night in a pedestrian accident in Assumption Parish, Louisiana State Police Troop C said.

The victim was identified as Krystal Meranta, 30.

The preliminary investigation indicated that 23-year-old Jonathan Daigle of Labadieville was traveling east on La. 1247 in a 2011 Nissan Maxima. As he approached Robin Street, Daigle encountered Meranta in the middle of the eastbound lane. His vehicle struck Meranta and she sustained fatal injuries, Troop C said.

Daigle was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is suspected on the part of Meranta and a toxicology report is pending. Daigle submitted a breath sample and no alcohol was detected. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time, according to state police.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.

Troopers also took the opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be the key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.