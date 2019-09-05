Morgan City stop leads to drug charges

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Morgan City man and woman in possession of drugs they intended to sell, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Reginald Webb, 36, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of distribution of Scheduled II controlled dangerous substance (Adderall) and violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone, on a warrant for failure to appear to the 16th Judicial District Court on a charge of criminal neglect of family, and on warrants for failure to appear to the City Court of Morgan City on charges of no insurance, driving under suspension and contempt of court.

—Holly Foster, 38, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday on charges of distribution of Scheduled II controlled dangerous substance (Adderall), violation of the uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone, no insurance, driving under suspension, stop sign violation, and a warrant for failure to appear to the 16th Judicial District Court for trial.

Detectives with the Narcotics Division were patrolling the area of Sixth Street and saw a vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of Bush and Sixth streets. Detectives stopped the vehicle and came into contact with the driver, identified as Foster. Foster admitted to officers that she did not have a driver’s license nor did the vehicle have insurance, Blair said.

The passenger was identified as Webb. Officers learned that Webb had outstanding warrants from City Court of Morgan City. Officers were able to conduct a search of the vehicle where they located a bottle containing Adderall. During the investigation, the detectives learned that pills were to be sold by both Foster and Webb. Both were jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 54 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Johnell Pittman, 33, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of cruelty to juveniles. The warrant stemmed from an investigation into a battery committed on a juvenile. After the investigation, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Pittman. He was jailed.

—Lisa Marie Hall, 49, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for charges of simple battery and theft under $1,000. Hall turned herself in to Morgan City Police Department on warrants for simple battery and theft. She was jailed.

—Travis Ruffin Jr., 21, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear to the City Court of Morgan City to pay probation fee. Ruffin was arrested after he was stopped by officers for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, he was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Tammy Lynn Sheriden, 55, of Hunting Road in Franklin, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on charges of hit and run driving, driving under suspension, and driving while intoxicated. A deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Lagonda Road and La. 182 in Bayou Vista in reference to a vehicle crash.

The deputy made contact with witnesses who stated the other vehicle involved left the scene.

Upon further investigation, it was learned Sheridan was the driver involved in the hit and run.

The deputy made contact with Sheridan and subsequently conducted a field sobriety in which she performed poorly. Sheridan was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000, which registered her blood alcohol content at 0.151 grams %. She was jailed with bail set at $4,500.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.