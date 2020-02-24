Morgan City police logs for Feb. 21-24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 21

5:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

6:45 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical.

8:01 a.m. Mallard Street; Removal of subject.

9:18 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Inmate transport.

10:48 a.m. Amelia Street; Animal complaint.

11:11 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Simple kidnapping.

12:38 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.

1:59 p.m. Federal Avenue; Oil spill.

2 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Harassment.

3:10 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

3:44 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Theft.

4:06 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Suspicious person.

4:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

5:19 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious person

5:31 p.m. U.S. 90 east; Assistance.

5:37 p.m. Federal Avenue and Everett Street; Accident.

5:50 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:38 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:51 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.

Saturday, Feb. 22

12:54 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

1:40 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

7:52 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Civil matter.

8:24 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

10:17 a.m. Lawrence Park area; Welfare check.

11:41 a.m. Poncio Street area; Warrant.

12:14 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

12:33 p.m. Lawrence Park area; Juveniles.

1:35 p.m. Friendship Alley; Assist St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

3:01 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

3:22 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.

4:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Domestic disturbance.

4:11 p.m. Sixth and Everett streets area; Traffic stop/warrant.

7:01 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Lost property.

7:15 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:33 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

7:52 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:18 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Accident.

9:10 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Loud music.

9:23 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

9:26 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Loud music.

10:12 p.m. Softball park on Shaw Street; Complaint.

10:48 p.m. Shaw Drive; Loud music.

11:06 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Drunk person.

Sunday, Feb. 23

12:08 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

12:38 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

1:21 a.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

2:17 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Medical.

2:48 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

3:55 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Medical.

8:50 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Stand by.

9:41 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

10:09 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

10:42 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:54 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:56 a.m. Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

12:10 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Suspicious person.

12:35 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.

1:32 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.

1:39 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Criminal damage to property.

2:59 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:06 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.

3:23 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Clothilde Street; Battery.

3:59 p.m. La. 182 from Myrtle Street; Reckless operation.

4:09 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.

5:15 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.

5:18 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Stand by.

5:20 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:57 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Drunk person.

6:14 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Domestic problem.

6:16 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Disturbance.

6:24 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

6:41 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

6:42 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

7:16 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Patrols.

7:23 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Assistance.

7:42 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Drunk person.

8:12 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

10:02 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.

Monday, Feb. 24

12:11 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

12:22 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.

1:33 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Patrols.