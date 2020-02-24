Morgan City police logs for Feb. 21-24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Feb. 21
5:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
6:45 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical.
8:01 a.m. Mallard Street; Removal of subject.
9:18 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Inmate transport.
10:48 a.m. Amelia Street; Animal complaint.
11:11 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Simple kidnapping.
12:38 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Accident.
1:59 p.m. Federal Avenue; Oil spill.
2 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Harassment.
3:10 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
3:44 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Theft.
4:06 p.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Suspicious person.
4:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
5:19 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious person
5:31 p.m. U.S. 90 east; Assistance.
5:37 p.m. Federal Avenue and Everett Street; Accident.
5:50 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:38 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:51 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.
Saturday, Feb. 22
12:54 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
1:40 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
7:52 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Civil matter.
8:24 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
10:17 a.m. Lawrence Park area; Welfare check.
11:41 a.m. Poncio Street area; Warrant.
12:14 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
12:33 p.m. Lawrence Park area; Juveniles.
1:35 p.m. Friendship Alley; Assist St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
3:01 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.
3:22 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction; Accident.
4:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Domestic disturbance.
4:11 p.m. Sixth and Everett streets area; Traffic stop/warrant.
7:01 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Lost property.
7:15 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:33 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.
7:52 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:18 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Accident.
9:10 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Loud music.
9:23 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
9:26 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Loud music.
10:12 p.m. Softball park on Shaw Street; Complaint.
10:48 p.m. Shaw Drive; Loud music.
11:06 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Drunk person.
Sunday, Feb. 23
12:08 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.
12:38 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
1:21 a.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
2:17 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Medical.
2:48 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
3:55 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Medical.
8:50 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Stand by.
9:41 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.
10:09 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.
10:42 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:54 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Suspicious vehicle.
11:56 a.m. Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
12:10 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Suspicious person.
12:35 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious person.
1:32 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.
1:39 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Criminal damage to property.
2:59 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3:06 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.
3:23 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Clothilde Street; Battery.
3:59 p.m. La. 182 from Myrtle Street; Reckless operation.
4:09 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.
5:15 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
5:18 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Stand by.
5:20 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:57 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Drunk person.
6:14 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Domestic problem.
6:16 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Disturbance.
6:24 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
6:41 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
6:42 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
7:16 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Patrols.
7:23 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Assistance.
7:42 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Drunk person.
8:12 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
10:02 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.
Monday, Feb. 24
12:11 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
12:22 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.
1:33 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Patrols.