Morgan City man arrested in robbery in Bayou Vista

A Morgan City man was arrested in Thibodaux in connection with an armed robbery in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a press release.

Timothy Paul Francis, 32, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Friday on charges of armed robbery with a weapon.

Smith advised that at 8:44 p.m. Dec 4, deputies responded to a call to a robbery at a business in Bayou Vista.

A man entered the business with a firearm and demanded cash. The robber fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Through the investigation, Timothy Francis of Morgan City was developed as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

On Saturday morning, with the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Leona Street in Morgan City and further investigation led to the possible location of Francis in the Thibodaux area.

Francis was located a short time later by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody on the active warrant through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed with bail set at $100,000.

Smith commended the Investigations Division of the St. Mary Parish Office for their hard work and success in this case.

He also thanked the Morgan City Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

for their assistance in this case.