Missing teen sought

On Monday, Berwick Police Department received a report of a runaway teenager from the Berwick area, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said in a news release.

The girl in question is identified as a white female named Emma Claire Dugas Hover. She is 16 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Emma was last seen in Berwick on Sunday night and was discovered missing from her residence around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Law Enforcement has no reason to believe that Emma is in any danger at this time.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of the juvenile please contact Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710 or dial 911.