Man booked on hit and run charge after collision

A Morgan City man tested more than double the legal limit on a breath test after running his vehicle off the road and into the cement base of a light pole, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported in a news release

—Jonathan Singleton, 48, of Leona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, careless operation, red light violation, open container and headlamps required.

Officers observed a vehicle operating without headlights fail to obey a traffic signal, run off the roadway into the median area, strike a cement base to a light pole and return to the roadway after crashing. Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Singleton. Officers suspected Singleton to be impaired, Leonard said.

A standardized field sobriety test was conducted which Singleton did poorly on. Singleton was placed under arrest and later transported to Berwick Police Department where he submitted to a breath test, resulting in .210 grams %. Singleton was jailed.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported the Morgan City Police Department responded to 36 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Peggy Ann Fabre, 52, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding, expired license plate, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia. A patrol officer observed a vehicle speeding in the area of Brashear Avenue and verified with a radar that the vehicle was traveling 10 mph over the speed limit.

While conducting the traffic stop, the officer observed the vehicle’s license plate was expired. The driver was identified as Fabre and a computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension. Fabre was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. She was jailed.

—Joshua Caleb Lousteau, 39, of Lizabeth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear. Lousteau was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. Lousteau was jailed.

—Immanuel Lee Gary, 30, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday on charges of first offense possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance drug free zone.

—Rebecca Loraine Clark, 37, of Clements Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of first offense possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance drug free zone.

Narcotics detectives of the Morgan City Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Clements Street with the assistance of the St. Mary Sherriff’s Narcotics Division. During the execution of the search warrant, Gary and Clark were located inside the residence along with two juveniles. Detectives located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the residence which was within a drug-free zone. Gary and Clark were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 49 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Jamie Robinson, 29, of Crozier Street in Houma, was arrested at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) over 28 grams with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, driving on roadway lined for traffic and a hold for other agency.

A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 east near Berwick when he observed a vehicle cross the white line and follow an 18-wheeler too closely. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Robinson.

Through the stop, dispatch advised the deputy of an active warrant for Robinson through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The deputy also located drugs belonging to Robinson. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Solomon James Falgout IV, 30, of Sebby’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. A deputy was dispatched to a disturbance in progress on Sebby’s Lane. The deputy made contact with a victim, who stated that Falgout had struck the victim, Smith said. The deputy made contact with Falgout and he was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Cole Zethrien Fruge, 28, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday for a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. A deputy was dispatched to a location on Saturn Road in reference to a disturbance.

The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that Fruge had come to his residence and is not allowed at the residence. Sometime later, Fruge returned again to the residence. The deputy returned and made contact with Fruge. He was jailed with bail set at $500.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Tyler Brewer, 27, of Louisa Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:58 a.m. Monday on charges of two counts simple battery and disturbing the peace. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Fallon S. Cannon, 37, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Rhondalynn Butler, 33, of O Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of following too close with an accident and speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. She was jailed with a $1,125 bond.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

— Austin Cole Williams, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole/probation conditions. Deputies received the warrant from St. Mary Parish on Oct. 11. Williams was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on the warrant and will be moved to the Morgan City Police Department to deal with those charges.