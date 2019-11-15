Juvenile arrested on cocaine possession charge

Deputies were called to Patterson for a juvenile issue and found the juvenile in possession of cocaine, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported in a news release.

Juvenile Male, 16, of Patterson, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

A deputy was dispatched to a location on La. 182 in Patterson in reference to a juvenile issue and made contact with the juvenile at that location.

The juvenile was transported to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Branch Office for processing. The juvenile was turned over to a guardian pending juvenile proceedings.

Smith also reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 38 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Varice Kevin Richardson, 26, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant through the Morgan City Police Department for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. A deputy located Richardson at a residence on Friendship Alley and advised him of the active warrant. He was jailed and later transferred to another agency.

—Mark Joseph Derouen, 34, of Tower Tank Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family and angling without a license. A deputy was advised that a subject who held active warrants for his arrest was in the courtroom. The deputy made contact with Derouen and advised him of the active warrants. He was jailed with bail set at $34,624.24.

—Candice Lee Ross, 33, of East Garner Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and unauthorized use of a movable. A deputy was advised that a subject who held an active warrant for her arrest was in the courtroom. The deputy made contact with Ross and advised her of the active warrant. She was jailed and later transferred to another agency.

—Rebecca Ann Corbett, 43, of Levee Highway in Pierre Part, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant through the Morgan City Police Department for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. A deputy was advised that a subject who held an active warrant for her arrest was at the Drug Court Building. The deputy made contact with Corbett and advised her of the active warrant. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Anthony James Ackman, 37, of La. 182 in Franklin was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for the charges of violation of protective orders, criminal damage to property, and simple battery. A deputy was advised th

at a subject who held an active warrant for her arrest was in the courtroom.

The deputy made contact with Ackman and advised him of the active warrant. He was jailed and later released on a $5,500 bond.

—Myles A. Guidry, 28, of James Drive in Youngsville, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. A deputy was called to assist another deputy with a subject who was stumbling on U.S. 90 near Centerville.

The deputy made contact with Guidry and began the investigation. He was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

—Mong Tuyen-Thi Duval, 34, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Thursday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to an address on Arlington Street in Bayou Vista in reference to a subject that refused to pay a cab fare. The deputy made contact with Duval and arrested her for theft. She was released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7.

—Tahj Tyrese Phillips, 20, of Jeanerette, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge for domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property and domestic abuse child endangerment.

A deputy was investigating an unrelated matter when he made contact with Phillips and was advised by dispatch that he held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with bail set at $4,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Candice Lee Ross, 33, of East Garner Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear. Ross was transported from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Verice K. Ricardson, 26, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

Richardson was transported from St. Mary Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Abriahn S. Baker, 23, of Martin Luther King Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday on charges of simple battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Nathan Griffin IV, 46, of Ena Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday on charges of second offense driving while intoxicated, general speed law, suspended driver’s license, careless operation, stop sign violation, no insurance and open container.

He was jailed with no bond set.