Father and son jailed on drug charges

Staff Report

A father attempted to send a package containing synthetic marijuana to his son, who was in jail, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported in a news release.

—Jimmy Businelle, 60, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Saturday on warrants for charges of attempted distribution of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana) and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

—Christian Businelle, 22, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Saturday on warrants for charges of attempted possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana) and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. Officers began an investigation of illegal contraband attempted to be entered into the jail.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was learned that J. Businelle attempted to deliver a package of synthetic marijuana into the jail to his son C. Businelle, Leonard said.

The package was intercepted by officers and warrants were obtained for their arrest. Officers located J. Businelle at his residence and placed him under arrest. C. Businelle was located at the Berwick Police Department.

J. Businelle was jailed.Leonard also reported the following arrests:

—Christopher Pittman, 33, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Friday on a charge of remaining where forbidden. Officers received a call about a subject being at a residence causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with Pittman and learned that Pittman had been warned several times to vacate the area. He was jailed.

—Blaise Crane, 25, of Verdunville Road in Franklin, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Saturday on charges of resisting an officer and battery of a police officer as well as warrants for the St. Mary Parish office. Officers received a call about Crane being at a residence in Berwick. It was learned that Crane had active warrants through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Berwick Police Department, along with the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office went to the residence and located Crane. When Crane observed officers, he fled on foot. Crane was located under a shed behind a residence. When officers made contact with him, he began resisting arrest and struck an officer. He was jailed.

—Bryanshekia Harris, 32, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Officers received a call from a local business about a theft that occurred. Harris was located and developed as a suspect. Through investigation, evidence was gathered that Harris took a phone charger from the business without paying for it. When the officer made contact with Harris she gave a false name. After learning of Harris’ correct identity, it was learned that she also had active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department. She was jailed.

—Kelly Hukill II, 30, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and remaining where forbidden. Officers received a call about Hukill being at a residence where he had been previously warned not to return. Hukill was located hiding behind the residence. Officers made contact with Hukill at which time methamphetamines and marijuana was located on his person. He was jailed.

—Roosevelt Gilbert, 25, of Leo Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 75 mph in a 60 mph zone and no driver’s license. Officers observed a vehicle speeding above the posted speed limit on U.S. 90.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at which time officers made contact with Gilbert. While speaking with Gilbert, an odor of Marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. Gilbert admitted to having Marijuana inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was done at which time several items of paraphernalia were located. A driver’s license check revealed that Gilbert had never had a valid driver’s license. He was jailed.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 102 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Gannon Broussard, 29, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Friday a charge of first offense possession of synthetic marijuana and warrants for the City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear on the charges of simple battery, contempt of court, payment of fines and payment of probation fee.

An officer came into contact with Broussard in the area of Mount Street and learned that he had several outstanding warrants from City Court of Morgan City. Broussard was placed under arrest and during a search of his clothing officers located a plastic bag containing suspected synthetic marijuana. He was jailed.

—Bryanshekaia Harris, 32, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Saturday on warrants for charges of theft, resisting an officer by giving false information and warrants for the City Court of Morgan City for charges of failure to appear to pay fine and contempt of court. Harris was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department from another facility and jailed.

—Michael Alvarez, 43, of Beadle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:21 p.m. Saturday on a charge of hit and run driving. Officers investigating a hit and run at a La.182 Business were able to identify Alvarez as the driver that hit another vehicle and left the scene. Officers were able to locate Alvarez and match a piece of a broken light to Alvarez’s vehicle and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

—Carlos Miranda Flores, 38, of Shaw Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. Sunday on charges of two counts domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse child endangerment law, simple kidnapping, no driver’s license and no child restraint. Officers were called to a Shaw Drive address due to a disturbance. Officers were told by several witnesses that the suspect had just left and were given a description of the vehicle. Officers were able to stop the vehicle near the scene and identified the driver as Flores. Officers learned that a disturbance had taken place at the residence and during that time Flores struck a female subject and a child at the residence. Flores then took the female victim’s child from the residence and left. Flores was placed under arrest and when officers stopped Flores he did not have the child in a proper car seat, nor did he have a valid driver’s license. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Demetrius R. Green, 31, of Wise Street in Patterson was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Regina L. Anderson, 20, of Wise Street in Patterson was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Kayla M. Fryou, 27, of General Hodges Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 43 mph in a 35 mph zone and driver’s license suspended. She was jailed and released on a $582 bond.