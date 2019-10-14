Disturbance at store leads to man's arrest

A Berwick man was arrested after refusing to leave a business in Morgan City and causing a disturbance, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Wendell Chauvin, 59, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace and remaining after being forbidden. Officers were called to a Victor II Boulevard due to a customer causing a disturbance.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and identify him as Chauvin. After speaking with witnesses it was learned that Chauvin had come into the business and caused a disturbance. Chauvin was also asked several times by employees to leave. Chauvin was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 33 calls for service.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 41 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Shelby J. Levergne, 24, of Leo Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension and driving on right side of road-exceptions.

A deputy patrolling the area of U.S. 90 near Berwick observed a vehicle traveling in the left-hand lane for approximately a half-mile with no other vehicles in the right lane. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Lavergne.

Through the stop, dispatch advised the deputy that Lavergne was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Jan. 10.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.