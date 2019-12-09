Disturbance leads to drug charges for local woman

Officers responded to a complaint at a local business and found a woman in possession of meth, marijuana, cocaine and pills, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Danielle Cronier, 29, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace, first offense possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine 2-28 grams), possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (Vyvanse), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Alprazolam), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Clonazepam), possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance drug-free zone.

Officers were called to a local business on Victor II Boulevard for a disturbance and were advised Cronier was in the store causing a disturbance. Officers were able to locate Cronier in the parking lot. During the investigation, she was found to be in possession of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, Vyvanse, Alprazolam, Clonazepam and drug paraphernalia within a posted drug-free zone. She was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Lorena Tirado Miranda, 31, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. on a charge of no driver’s license and a warrant for a charge of no driver’s license. An officer on patrol observed Miranda driving in the area of Sixth Street and General McArthur Street. The officer had knowledge that the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. A traffic stop was conducted and a computer check revealed Miranda did not have a valid driver’s license. She was jailed.

—Carlon James Gonsoulin, 30, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for the charge of battery of a dating partner and a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery. Officers responding to a complaint on Garber Street came into contact with Gonsoulin. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held two separate active warrants for his arrest.

On April 24, the Morgan City Police Department responded to a domestic battery complaint. A warrant was obtained for his arrest stemming from the complaint.

On May 5, officers responded to a disturbance complaint. When officers arrived they learned Gonsoulin had recently committed a battery on a victim with a weapon. A warrant was obtained for his arrest stemming from the complaint.

He was placed under arrest on the active warrants and jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 28 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Kendrick Michael Jones, 27, of Diane Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Thursday on charges of theft and possession of marijuana. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in reference to an employee making fraudulent returns.

The deputy made contact with business personnel who stated that an employee was suspected of committing fraud at the business. Through the investigation, Jones was developed as the suspect and marijuana belonging to Jones was located. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Tanisha Lashan Wilkerson, 44, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Deputies were traveling on Jupiter Street when they observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at an intersection. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Wilkerson. During the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11.

—Kristyn Layne Parker, 27, of Susan Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and on two warrants for failure to appear for the charges of possession of marijuana, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate, operating a vehicle while the license plate is suspended/revoked/canceled and operating a vehicle not covered by security.

—Gary James Johnson, 45, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Friday on charges of stop signs and yield signs and driving under suspension.

Deputies were traveling east on Brashear Avenue when they observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at an intersection.

The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Johnson, and a passenger, Parker. Dispatch advised that Johnson’s license was suspended and that Parker held active warrants for her arrest.

The deputies also found that Parker had drug paraphernalia on her person. Johnson was arrested and released on a summons to appear on March 11. Parker was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.