Detectives seek identity of Walmart shoplifters

Authorities are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects in shoplifting incidents during June at Walmart in Bayou Vista, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

On June 22 and June 25, deputies responded to two separate complaints of shoplifters at Walmart in Bayou Vista. The deputies obtained video surveillance footage of the suspects leaving the store without paying for items including suitcases, men’s work boots, a kitchen mixer and other items of clothing.

The suspects were confronted by a store employee but continued to walk out of the business. The suspects then left the area in a light-colored car seen in the picture. The two suspects are both seen on video taking items in both cases.

The thefts occurred at 7:05 p.m. on June 22 and at 7:40 p.m. on June 25, 2017. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information on their identities or the crime is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or 337-828-1960. Information can also be offered by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.