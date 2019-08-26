Checkpoint leads to two drunk driving arrests

A checkpoint being conducted Thursday night for the Safe and Sober Campaign led to the arrest of a Berwick man for drunk driving, open container, no driver’s license, and failure to stop for officers as well as a Morgan City man for drunk driving and open container Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Stanley Jose Rivas, 27, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Thursday on charges of obedience to public officer’s signs and signals, no driver’s license, open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and first offense driving while intoxicated.

While officers of the Morgan City Police Department were conducting a checkpoint for the Safe and Sober Campaign, they observed a vehicle failing to stop for officers. Rivas drove through the checkpoint, almost striking an officer. Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop several blocks away from the checkpoint. The driver was identified as Rivas. While officers were speaking to Rivas they suspected driver impairment.

A standardized field sobriety test was given and Rivas performed poorly. Officers also observed an open container of an alcoholic beverage in his vehicle. A computer check revealed Rivas did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Rivas was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police Department, Rivas was given an intoxilyzer test and gave a breath sample of .173g %. He was jailed.

—Travis Suire, 54, of Chestnut Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Thursday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

While officers of the Morgan City Police Department were conducting a checkpoint for the Safe and Sober Campaign, they came into contact with Suire. Officers observed an open alcoholic beverage container in his vehicle. While an officer was speaking to Suire, the officer suspected driver impairment.

A standardized field sobriety test was conducted and Suire performed poorly. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police Department, Suire was given an intoxilyzer test and gave a breath sample of .085g %. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 44 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Jemario J. Williams, 18, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. Thursday on warrants for four counts of failure to appear. Williams was located at Franklin Police Department. He was placed under arrest on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Milton Callahan III, 43, of Fifth Street in Lake Charles, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Thursday on charges of reckless operation and criminal damage to property under $1,000. Officers were called to a local motel on La. 182 about a disturbance taking place. Officers learned that Callahan entered a vehicle that was attached to a tow truck. He then drove the vehicle off the tow truck in a reckless manner, causing damage to the tow truck. He was jailed.

—Austin Cole Williams, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Thursday on fugitive charges. Officers came into contact with Williams on Egle Street. A warrant check revealed an active warrant for Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. He was jailed.

—Lisa Williams, 53, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Thursday on charges of no turn signal, improper lane usage, no license plate, no registration, no motor vehicle inspection sticker, and no insurance. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Seventh Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Williams. A computer check revealed the vehicle Williams was driving did not have current motor vehicle registration, license plate, motor vehicle inspection and insurance. She was jailed.

—Quincy James Johnson, 25, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone.

Detectives with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducting an investigation came into contact with Johnson. Johnson attempted to run from officers, but was detained within a short distance. Johnson was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana that was destined for sales in the Morgan City area. He was also found in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia within a posted drug-free zone. He was jailed.

—Traylon Anthony Grogan, 27, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers were called to a local business on La. 70 about a disturbance. Officers came in contact with Grogan. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Michael Jerome Scott, 53, of Mitchell Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender or child predator. Scott was located at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Gregory Scott Payne, 44, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Thursday on charges of failure to obey traffic controls and no record of insurance. A deputy was stationary in the area of U.S. 90 and Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to obey traffic controls. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Payne.

During the investigation, the deputy learned that Payne had no insurance on the vehicle. Payne was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.

—Victoria Anastasia Lee, 19, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension. A deputy was traveling in the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle with a missing driver side mirror. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Lee. The deputy learned that Lee was driving under suspension. Lee was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.

—Jamarcus Jarel Clark, 29, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Friday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information and two failure to appear warrants for two counts of failure to obtain special identification card (sex offender) and failure to provide notification as a sex offender or child predator.

A deputy was traveling on U.S. 90 in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle cross the fog line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Clark. The deputy learned that Clark held the active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—James Stutes, 44, of Riverside Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for charges of criminal trespassing. Officers learned that Stutes had an active warrant through the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Department. Officers located Stutes at his residence and placed him under arrest. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Mark Smith, 55, of Myrtle Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Thursday on charges of theft by shoplifting. He was jailed with no bond set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Jade Michael Aucoin, 27, of Renwick Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A uniform patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Aucoin. Consent to search was requested by the deputy and granted by Aucoin. A large caliber handgun was located in the vehicle. Aucoin’s explanation of how he came into possession of the firearm was not factual and it was learned that Aucoin was a convicted felon. He was jailed with no bail set.