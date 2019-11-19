Caller helps police arrest hit-and-run suspect

A Houma man was involved in a hit-and-run crash and was followed by a caller giving information to the police, leading to his arrest, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Juarez Picado Guillermo, 23, of Slater Street in Houma, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of hit and run and no driver’s license. Officers were dispatched to the area of Brashear and Federal avenues for a hit and run crash. The caller was able to follow the vehicle that left the scene and updated dispatch on the vehicle’s direction of travel.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle on U.S. 90 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Guillermo. A computer check revealed he did not possess a valid driver’s license. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 127 calls of service and the fol-lowing arrests were made:

—Taylor Annette Murphy, 24, of Green Leaf Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday on a warrant for contempt of court. Murphy was located and placed under arrest in the City Court of Morgan City on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Jonathan Franklin Sr., 32, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Officers were called to a Garber Street residence for a disturbance. Officers learned Franklin had committed a battery on a family member. He was jailed.

—Darell Jonic Gash, 38, of Willard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Friday on a charge of remaining after forbidden. Officers were called to a residence on La. 182 about an unwanted person on the property. The complainant advised officers that they wanted Gash removed from the property and the officers discovered Gash was previously barred from the property. He was jailed.

—Meliton Sustaita, 27, of Carol Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Saturday on charges of stop sign violation, careless operation and first offense driving while intoxicated. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of U.S. 90 and La. 70.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Sustaita. The officer suspected driver impairment. Sustaita was given a field sobriety test which he performed poorly on. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he was given an intoxilyzer test. He submitted a breath sample of .120g%. He was jailed.

—Jimmy Luke Daigle, 36, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of the U.S. 90 and La. 182 junction and conducted a traffic stop where Daigle was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was jailed.

—David Clements, 59, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Saturday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and remaining after forbidden. Officers were called to a residence on La. 182 about a person entering the residence without permission. Officers arrived and learned Clements entered the residence and refused to leave. He was jailed.

—Laura L. Cutrera, 53, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of neglect of family. Officers came into contact with Cutrera in the area of Everett and Florida streets. A warrants check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Racquel Delaune Barber, 44, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:03 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear. Barber was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held be City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Savana White, 20, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 11 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

—Charlene F. Perez, 56, of Norris Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 11 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

Correctional officers were alerted to an altercation between two inmates. Officers learned White and Perez had committed a battery on one another. They were jailed.

—Passion Monae Harris, 23, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Monday on warrants for probation violation and four counts of contempt of court. Officers came into contact with Harris at a local motel on La. 182. A warrants check revealed City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Niechelle Winley, 30, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:56 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Winley at a local motel on La. 182. A warrants check re-vealed City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 127 complaints and the following arrests were reported:

—Michael Warren Hickman, 33, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City was arrested at 7:17 a.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of U.S. 90 East near Ricohoc to assist a Patterson Police Department officer who had observed a vehicle swerving into the median.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hickman. Dispatch advised the deputy that Hickman’s license was suspended. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Nicholas Paul Daigle, 24, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Clark Road in reference to a disturbance. The deputy spoke to a complainant who stated that Daigle and another person were in an altercation. The deputy made contact with Daigle and after questioning him the deputy transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was jailed and later released on a $2,500 bond.

—Anthony Lee Rink Jr., 46, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of neglect of family. A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 East near Cameron when he observed a vehicle cross over the left shoulder line. The deputy con-ducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Rink. Dis-patch advised the deputy that Rink held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with bail set at $1,593.30.

—Samuel Jason Lacoste, 41, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple burglary. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Natalie Lane in reference to a disturbance.

The deputy made contact with a complainant who stated Lacoste was making gestures at his son and he wanted Lacoste to have no contact with him. The deputy made contact with Lacoste and while speaking to Lacoste, dispatch advised the deputy that he held an active warrant for his arrest. Lacoste was jailed with no bail set.

—Chad Evans Gros, 45, of Dawn Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspend-ed/revoked/canceled and operating a vehicle with improper tail lights.

A transportation deputy made contact with Gros when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed and later released on a $1,500 bond.

—Wilbert O. Knight, 72, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Amelia to assist another deputy with a theft investigation.

Knight was developed as the suspect and was located in a vehicle and was questioned. The property was recovered and returned to the owner, and Knight was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Charleen Frances Perez, 56, of Norris Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and no license plate light. A deputy observed a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 West in Bayou Vista with no visible license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Perez. Drugs belonging to Perez were located. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Gayle Rogers Robinson III, 41, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 5:33 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under suspension. A deputy was in a parking lot of a local business in Amelia when he observed Robinson get into a vehicle. The deputy was aware that Robinson’s license was suspended. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Robinson. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Rasheika Keandre Nash, 27, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and driving under suspension. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Grace Street in reference to a medical complaint. The deputy made contact with Nash and another person who were departing to take a person to the hospital. The deputy escorted the vehicle to the hospital and upon arrival the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana emit-ting from the vehicle. Nash was found to have marijuana inside the vehicle. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Leilani Elise Duffy, 18, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic cannabinoids), driver must be licensed and no headlights.

—Tucker Guidry, 18, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic cannabinoids).

A deputy was traveling near Brashear and Federal avenues when he observed a vehicle without an operable headlight. The deputy conducted a traf-fic stop and made contact with the driver, Duffy, and a passenger, Guidry.

Through the stop, the deputy learned that Duffy had no driver’s license and both Duffy and Guidry were in possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Duffy and Guidry were arrested and each released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Jerry Lee Favors, 54, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Friday on a charge of probation violation. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Chad Allan Cothern, 44, of Cliff Mitchell Road in Picayune, Mississippi, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Friday on charges of speeding and no driver’s license. He was jailed and released on a $550 bond.

—Joseph Anthony Acosta, 27, of Grove Street in Morgan City, was arrested at the Patterson Police Department at 4:54 p.m. Sunday on charges of suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

He was jailed and released on an $889 bond.

—Yolanda Norman Alvarez, 47, of Sweet Briar Street in Lafayette, was arrested Friday on charges of passing a parked emergency vehicle, no insurance and driving under suspension. She was jailed and released on an $897 bond.

—Angelicia Favors, 32, of Cherry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace language. She was jailed with bond set at $332.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the follow-ing arrests:

—Taylor Murphy, 24, of Greenleaf Boulevard in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 12:11 p.m Saturday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed with bond set at $10,000.

—Kendra Theriot, 35, of Nicole Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of Xanax and a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by fraud of SNAP program benefits. She was jailed and released on an $11,500 bond.

—Misty Lafleur, 38, of California Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting. She was jailed and re-leased on a $176 bond.