Behavior complaint leads to arrest on warrants

Officers received a complaint of a man acting strangely and having conversations that did not make sense, leading to a warrants check on active warrants, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

—Thomas Thompson, 46, of First Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court for charges of failure to appear for trial, two counts failure to appear drug court status and failure to appear for an imposition hearing.

Officers were dispatched to the area of First Street in reference to Thompson acting strangely. Officers made contact with Thompson and a warrant check was conducted. Active warrants for his arrest were discovered for the 16th Judicial District Court. He was jailed with no bond set.

Leonard also reported the following arrest:

—Taylor Davis, 21, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear for arraignment for the 16th Judicial District Court. Davis was currently incarcerated on unrelated charges at Berwick Police Department when the warrant was discovered. He was jailed and later released on a $526 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 25 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—Shamus Michael Dardeau, 44, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of neglect of family. A deputy went to a residence on Delmar to locate Dardeau who held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Dardeau and advised him of the warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $33,485.78.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported the Morgan City Police Department responded to 28 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Efrain Serrano, 51, of Spruce Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for the City Court of Morgan City for the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—John Thibodeaux, 33, of Camille Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of theft under $1,000. Thibodeaux was stopped by officers who knew of a warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from an investigation into a theft of property that Thib-odeaux allegedly borrowed and would not return. He was jailed.

—Juan Tapia, 32, of Rayne Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear to pay a probation fee on the charge of hit and run. Tapia was arrested after a traffic stop on La. 182 and officers learned of an outstanding arrest warrant from the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Kim Jones, 50, of Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and speeding. Jones was stopped after an officer confirmed by radar that she was speeding 48 mph in a 30 mph zone. Jones was found to be driving under suspension as well. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.