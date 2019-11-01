Auto repair theft complaint lands Mississippi man in jail

Staff Report

A Mississippi man took money for auto repairs and never did the work, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Keith H. Pope, 61, of McLaurin Street in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for a charge of theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

The warrant stems from a theft complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department Feb. 4. Detectives learned from the victim that Pope had defrauded them out of $3,425 dating back to February 2015 regarding an auto restoration, Blair said. During the investigation, it was learned Pope received monies from the victim and never completed the auto repairs. An arrest warrant was obtained for Pope.

On Oct. 30, Pope turned himself in to the Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 40 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Dijon Thomas James Bell, 25, of James Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear. Bell was located at St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Mark Anthony Johnson, 43, of Como Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Thursday on charges of turn signal violation and driving under suspension. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth and Marguerite streets. The driver was identified as Johnson. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Rodaire Joseph Alexis, 35, of Chateau Martin in St. Martinville, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of angling without a license, angling without a saltwater license and resisting an officer by providing false information. A booking deputy made contact with Alexis when he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Robert Joseph Johnson Jr., 32, of First Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for charges of turning movements and signals required, resisting an officer by flight, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia. A booking deputy made contact with Johnson when he turned himself in on the active warrant at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was jailed and released on a $10,000 bond.

—Chanelle Thomas, 43, of Mill Street in St. James, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and proper equipment required on vehicle/inspection tag. A deputy patrolling Lake Palourde Road observed a vehicle without an operable license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Thomas. Dispatch advised that Thomas’ driver’s license was suspended. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear Jan. 10.

—Christopher Aaron Marquez, 33, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while intoxicated.

A deputy patrolling the area of Lake Palourde Road conducted a welfare stop on a vehicle and made contact with the driver, Marquez. Dispatch advised that Marquez held an active warrant for his arrest. Marquez was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was subsequently transferred to another agency.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.