August 19 Radio Logs

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Aug. 16

6:13 a.m. 700 block of General MacArthur Street; Lost item.

6:41 a.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:41 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Assistance.

8:01 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:05 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

8:57 a.m. 1600 block of McDermott Drive; Forgery.

9:39 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment.

9:44 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

10:50 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Removal of subject.

11:42 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical.

11:51 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

12:01 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Frequent patrols.

12:13 p.m. Greenwood and Ninth streets; Accident.

12:52 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Suspicious person.

1:01 p.m. Federal Avenue and Marshall Street; Reckless driving.

1:02 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.

1:32 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Forgery.

2:08 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Found item.

2:20 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:37 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Found item.

3:42 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

3:48 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

6:35 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Phone harassment.

6:54 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

7:53 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Miscellaneous.

8:09 p.m. 600 block of Main Street; Remove a subject.

8:09 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:24 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

8:45 p.m. Lawrence Park; Complaint.

8:52 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject/vehicle.

9:10 p.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

9:45 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Civil matter.

10:06 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

Saturday, Aug. 17

12:12 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

12:18 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.

12:28 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

3 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.

6:13 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Traffic incident.

7:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

8:48 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

8:53 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:44 a.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Reckless driving.

12:38 p.m. Elk Street; Suspicious person.

1:59 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Officer stand by.

2:05 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

3:25 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Assistance.

3:36 p.m. La.70/U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

5:48 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare concern.

5:52 p.m. Family Dollar in Amelia; Assist with a wreck

6:13 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Narcotics

6:22 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Search warrant.

6:50 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Signs.

7 p.m. Lake End Park; Patrol detail.

7:19 p.m. Eastbound U.S. 90 Bridge Crest; Assist.

8:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:05 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Remove a subject.

8:10 p.m. Shannon and Egle streets; Fight.

8:52 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Loud music/party.

10:05 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Disturbance.

11:05 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Remove a subject.

11:50 p.m. Burger King red light; Malfunction.

Sunday, Aug. 18

1:08 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Welfare concern.

1:44 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:39 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

7:58 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

8:15 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.

9:07 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.

9:31 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11 a.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

11:39 a.m. 300 block of Ninth Street; Medical.

1:08 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Animal.

2:29 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

5:12 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

7:45 p.m. 8200 block of La. 182; Car smoking.

7:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

8:37 p.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Possible narcotics.

10:04 p.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.

Monday, Aug. 19

1:09 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.