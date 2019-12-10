Assumption: Texas man stopped for traffic violation in Amelia, large amount of drugs found in vehicle

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Matthew Joseph Fleming, 32, of West 24th Avenue in Eugene, OR, was arrested on Thursday on charges of driving on a roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Members of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Division, I.C.E. Unit, K-9 Division and uniformed patrol officers were working special operations in Amelia and observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, identified as Fleming. The driver was interviewed and several markers of suspicious activity were noted. A K-9 was used to conduct an open-air sniff of the suspect’s vehicle and the K-9 alerted to a specific area of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a significant seizure of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids and marijuana derivatives. He was jailed and released on a $25,000 surety bond.