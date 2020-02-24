Accused drunk driver arrested after crash

A Patterson man was arrested on a drunken driving charge Thursday after a two-vehicle crash preceded by reports of reckless driving, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

—Wade Boudreaux, 63, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation of a motor vehicle and stop sign violation with a crash.

Officers responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash in the area of La. 182 near California Street. Officers learned that Boudreaux had failed to stop for a stop sign and struck another vehicle. While speaking with Boudreaux, officers detected an odor of alcohol and conducted a field sobriety test which Boudreaux performed poorly on. Officers also learned from passing motorists that prior to the crash Boudreaux’s vehicle was observed driving carelessly and almost struck other vehicles. Boudreaux was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he later submitted to the state’s breath test with the results of .135% BAC. He was jailed and later released on a $3,000 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 48 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—James Salone Austin Jr., 20, of East Main Street in Houma, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear. Austin was located in the Ashland Correctional Facility in Terrebonne Parish on an outstanding warrant for City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Joshua Jerome Navy, 32, of Franklin, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Terry Paul Sams, 35, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Brashear and Federal avenues. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Navy along with a passenger, Sams. A warrant check revealed both Navy and Sams had outstanding warrants. The City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for Navy and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for Sams. Both were jailed.

—David Paul Eckols, 50, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Thursday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and first offense driving while intoxicated. Officers were called to the area of La. 182 and Everett Street for a vehicle crash. Officers located a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Eckols. The officer suspected driver impairment and a standardized field sobriety test was given which Eckols performed poorly on. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he was given an intoxilyzer test and gave a breath sample of 0.218g%. He was jailed.

—Brett Sanders, 29, of Lagonda Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Friday on charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Officers were called to a Park Road residence for a disturbance and were informed Sanders had entered onto the property without permission. While Sanders was on the property, he damaged the front door. He was located on scene and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 33 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Kendrick Michael Jones, 27, of Darby Lane in New Iberia, was arrested at 9:57 a.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft over $1,000 and possession of marijuana. He was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

—Tiffany Scully Delaune, 32, of Riverside Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving under suspension, expired or no inspection sticker and switched license plate/stolen license plate. Delaune was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

—Amanda Faye Brown, 33, of Fresno Drive in Houma, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Shandace Latrice Harris, 31, of West Florida Street in Beaumont, Tx., was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and operating a vehicle with improper stop lamps. Harris was released on a summons to appear on May 18.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Brandy M. Parker, 34, of Lagonda Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Monday on a charge of expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, no insurance, suspended driver’s license and child restraint violation. She was jailed and later released on own recognizance.

—Brent L. Vining, 23, of Ricohoc Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for Patterson Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. He was jailed and later released on a $556 bond.

—Anderson E. Singleton, 54, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass. He was jailed with bond set at $302.

—Carly L. Anderson, 18, of St. Malo Street in Houma, was arrested at 9:09 a.m. Thursday on charges of speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, resisting an officer by flight, drug paraphernalia and contributing to delinquency of a juvenile. Anderson was jailed with bond booking fee of $77 paid and a bond amount for parish set at $4,000.

—James S. Austin Jr., 20, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Thursday on warrants for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on the charges of simple assault and unauthorized use of a movable. He was jailed with no bond set.