Local businesses celebrate

The Daily Review/Jaclyn Breaux

Wheels N Deals Auto Sales, 725 California St. in Berwick, held its official ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. Owners Ashley Businelle and Angelo Giandelone were joined by friends Chris and Carrie Detiveaux, members of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce as well as local and parish officials. Pictured from left front are Glen Elliot of Associates of Preferred Realty; Donna Myers, St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce president; Giandelone, owner; Businelle, owner; Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur; Assessor Jarrod K. Longman; Jason Watson, St. Mary Chamber of Commerce vice chairman; and Kevin Voisin, parish councilman. Pictured in back are Chris and Carrie Detiveaux.