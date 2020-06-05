Ways to make this Father’s Day special

Like Mother’s Day and other Spring 2020 holidays, Father’s Day will be different than in years past. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, much of the world continues to live under some degree of stay-at-home restrictions. Those guidelines will influence how people can celebrate Father’s Day.

But those looking for unique ways to let Dad know how much he’s loved and appreciated can consider these ideas to make Father’s Day.

GAME DAY

It’s a tradition in many families to take dad to a ballgame on Father’s Day. But many sports leagues have been forced to shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while even those that have returned to action are doing so without fans in the stands.

But that doesn’t mean dad still can’t enjoy a ballgame outdoors this Father’s Day. If there’s room in the backyard, set up a television outdoors and stream a classic game (many sports channels have compensated for no live action by broadcasting classic games). For apartment dwellers, charge up a tablet, take dad to a local park and let him relax as he streams a ballgame.

GO GOLFING

If dad’s an avid golfer, finding a tee time on a local course this Father’s Day. The Atchafalaya at Idlewild golf course near Patterson information can be found by calling 985-395-4653 or call the St. Mary Golf & Country Club in Berwick at 985-284-8500.

Moms and kids can turn their yards into a mini golf course for dad. Use beach buckets to create sand traps and create makeshift flags to mark each “green.” Then take turns serving as dad’s caddies as he traverses his very own course.

DINE OUT

A reservation at dad’s favorite restaurant might not be possible this Father’s Day depending on availability, but that doesn’t mean the family cannot still dine out and indulge in some of dad’s favorite foods.

Let dad relax as mom and the kids whip up a favorite meal for dad, serving it up al fresco on the patio or the deck for dinner.

Father’s Day 2020 will be different than any other. But there’s still many ways for families to make this Father’s Day one dad will remember for all the right reasons.