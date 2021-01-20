Valentine's: Flowers and their various meanings

Flowers can represent various emotions. Flowers play a prominent role in many and holidays, perhaps none more than Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is a busy day for florists. ProFlowers says it accounts for most of the industry’s fresh flower sales. Around 78% of the flowers purchased for Valentine’s Day are cut flowers, and men are the top consumers.

Roses are the go-to flower on Valentine’s Day, but shoppers can look to various blooms to send the right message to that special someone in their lives. In fact, each type of flower conveys its own unique message.

ProFlowers and Pickup Flowers note that the following are some popular blooms and the messages those flowers are traditionally associated with.

—Amaryllis: This flower is symbolic of splendid beauty and can be used to indicate worth.

—Aster: The aster symbolizes patience, elegance and daintiness.

—Calla lily: This bloom symbolizes magnificence and beauty, as well as purity and innocence. That is why calla lilies are often the flower of choice in wedding bouquets.

—Carnations: These are one of the most popular flowers in the world and are generally symbolic of love and fascination.

—Daffodil: Daffodils symbolize regard and chivalry. They also can be indicative of rebirth, new beginnings and eternal life. A single daffodil can signal misfortune, while a bunch expresses joy and happiness.

—Gerbera daisies: With large, beautiful blooms in a wide assortment of vibrant colors, gerbera daisies are a favorite flower for cheerful sentiments.

—Gladioluses: These tall, striking flowers are eye-catching and make great gifts for significant others. The gladiolus symbolizes honor, infatuation and strength.

—Iris: Irises represent faith, hope and wisdom, and are cherished for their big, beautiful blooms.

—Peony: This flower, which resembles a rose, symbolizes a happy life, happy marriage, prosperity and good health.

—Rose: Roses symbolize love in its various forms, and different colors of roses symbolize different things. For example, yellow roses represent care and friendship, while pink roses are given as a token of admiration.

Flowers are popular gifts come Valentine’s Day. Choosing a flower that best represents the feelings gift-givers want to convey can incorporate even more meaning into a bouquet or basket.