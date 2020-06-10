Unique ways to honor dad for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a day many families look forward to. Though its history might not go back as far as many religious or government-designated holidays, Father’s Day is rife with tradition in many households.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June in both the United States and Canada and also in the United Kingdom. While Father’s Day might trace its origins to the United States, the holiday is celebrated across the globe, including in Argentina, Greece, India, Singapore and New Zealand.

Fathers often receive gifts from their spouses and children on Father’s Day. What to give the dad who seemingly has it all leaves many people scratching their heads in the weeks preceding Father’s Day. People who find themselves in such situations can think outside the box and look for ways to honor their fathers this year.

The following are some unique ways to honor dad this Father’s Day.

Travel

Dad may be pleasantly surprised by a stroll down memory lane. Plan a day trip or weekend excursion to dad’s hometown (or college town), visiting all his old haunts, including the house he grew up in, and allow him to serve as tour guide.

This can be a great way for dad to share stories and for his family to learn a little more about the old man. Other great places to visit include dad’s college campus or his ancestral homeland.

Highlight reel

Do some covert digging through family photo albums to create a ‘This Is Your Life’ highlight reel for dad.

Go back as far as possible, even looking through dad’s baby photos if you can find them. This might require a collaborative effort, requiring the whole family to work together, but that can make for an enjoyable way for families to spend time together and see how dad became the man he is today.

Present the finished product at a family dinner on Father’s Day.

For a special photo for dads that are also grandfathers, take a picture of the grandchild, then take a picture of the child holding the picture of the grandchild.

Present this picture to dad and Father’s Day and take his picture holding the picture of his child holding the picture of his grandchild for a different kind of multigenerational photo.

Make a list

Another unique way to honor dad is to compile a list of the many ways you are and will always be grateful for having him as a father.

Adults honoring their fathers can cite specific examples they recall from childhood and young adulthood when dad went above and beyond or served as a sounding board or shoulder to cry on. This is a great way to honor dad and let him know all those sacrifices and special moments are still appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Father’s Day, June 21 this year, is a chance to honor dad, and the way you choose to do so can be as unique as the man himself.