Tigerettes hold American All Star Camp

Morgan City Junior High School Tigerettes held an American All Star Camp at the school June 24-28. The dance team learned routines which the team will perform during the upcoming school year and at community-sponsored events. Selected as American All Stars were Ashley Alleman, Ashley Bibian, Sarah Daniels, Tianni Folse, Jenna Fraley, La’Gracia Hunt, Ava Loupe and Aleryia Ruffin. These girls have the opportunity to participate in American All Star events and workshops held in the fall. Earning outstanding performer awards were Daniels and Hunt. Seated from left are Fraley, Daniels, Hunt and Alleman. Kneeling from left are Folse, Alayah Hayles, Gabriella Crochet, Ruffin and Sarah Aucoin. Standing from left are Maria Rivera, Sarai Turner, La’Nariyah Bennett, Loupe, Bibian and AAS Instructor Hailie Dazee. Not pictured are Camyshia Francois and Diamynn Johnson.