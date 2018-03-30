Tickets for April 8 Famous Chef’s Dinner are available

The Central Catholic High School Alumni Association’s 29th annual Famous Chef’s Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at NicoBella in Morgan City.

Chef Brian Blanchard, chef and owner of iMonelli Restaurant, a la carte, River Oaks Catering & Event Center in Lafayette, and Cafe Jo Jo’s, NicoBella, The Green Room and Bay City Bistro in Morgan City, is organizing the culinary event again this year.

There will be five courses. The chefs and their dishes, by course are:

1. Shawna Primeaux, executive sous chef at iMonelli: Asparagus & Bacon Bisque.

2. Richard Boudreaux, executive catering chef for Brian Blanchard’s catering operations: Seafood Tortelloni.

3. Nash Barreca, executive chef of Nash’s Restaurant: Crawfish Remoulade.

4. Blanchard: Hardwood Grilled Pork Loin set over Garlic Potatoes, finished with Veal Stock Cognac Cream Sauce served with Asparagus.

5. Patrick Poupart, owner/pastry chef of Poupart’s Bakery: Raspberry Chocolate Dessert.

The life of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos will be featured this year, and prayer cards will be given.

Tickets are $100 each. Dinner and ticket information is available by calling 385-1818 or 384-3451.