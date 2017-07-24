Teething toy recall

More than 15,000 toys are being recalled.

The Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toy has multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with rattle beads inside. The model number and lot code are printed on the center of the cube and on the hang-tag and product packaging near the UPC code. Lot codes include 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH.

The plastic tubes on the product can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Call The Manhattan Toy Company at 800-541-1345 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or visit www.manhattantoy.com.