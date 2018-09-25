—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

Swamp scene took Lonnie Landry more than 30 hours to create

Tue, 09/25/2018 - 8:54am

Lonnie Landry, 78, has more than 30 hours of work on his fence mural in his back yard. The project is ongoing as he adds bits and pieces to the swamp scene and has a side fence that has yet to be done. Landry, a self-taught artist, started with oils years ago and has used various medium from acrylic and water colors to his newest venture, pastels. His favorite medium is water colors because it is easy to work with and cleans up quickly. He and his wife, Sherrel, reside in Morgan City.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018