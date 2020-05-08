Surprise mom with a special dessert

Mother’s Day is a great chance for men, women and children to honor the special women in their lives. Delicious homemade treats can show mothers just how much they’re appreciated.

Try this recipe, ‘Cold Mango Souffles Topped with Toasted Coconut’ from ‘The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook’ (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli.

COLD MANGO SOUFFLES TOPPED WITH TOASTED COCONUT

4 small mangoes, peeled, pitted and chopped

2 Tbsp. water

1 Tbsp. powdered gelatin

2 egg yolks

½ cup superfine sugar

½ cup milk

1¼ cups heavy cream

Grated rind of one orange

Toasted flaked or coarsely shredded coconut, to decorate

Place a few pieces of mango in the base of each of four 2/3-cup ramekins. Wrap a creased collar of nonstick parchment paper around the outside of each dish, extending well above the rim. Secure with adhesive tape, then tie tightly with string.

Pour water into a small heatproof bowl and sprinkle gelatin over the surface. Leave for 5 minutes or until spongy. Place the bowl in a pan of hot water, stirring occasionally, until the gelatin has dissolved.

Meanwhile, whisk egg yolks with the superfine sugar and milk in another heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water and continue to whisk until the mixture is thick and frothy.

Remove from heat and continue whisking until the mixture cools. Whisk in the liquid gelatin.

Puree the remaining mango pieces in a food processor or blender, then fold the puree into the egg yolk mixture with the orange rind. Set the mixture aside until starting to thicken.

Whip heavy cream to soft peaks. Reserve 4 tablespoons and fold the rest into the mango mixture. Spoon into the ramekins until the mixture is 1 inch above the rim of each dish. Chill for 3 to 4 hours, or until set.

Carefully remove the paper collars from the souffles. Spoon a little of the reserved cream on top of each souffle and decorate with some toasted flaked or coarsely shredded coconut.

Makes 4