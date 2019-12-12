St. Mary AARP installs new officers, recognizes old

Installation of officers and board of directors for 2020-21 was held during the Dec. 2 St. Mary AARP meeting at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. St. Mary AARP President Faye Smith presided over the meeting.

Former St. Mary AARP President Helen Ross conducted the installation after introducing the current officers and board members and thanking them for their service and dedication to the organization.

Ross introduced and installed Jesse Boudreaux, president; Paul Vella Jr., vice president; Lea Hebert, treasurer; Carolyn Giandelone, recording secretary; and board members Vickie Armstrong, Carroll “Bobby” Bertaut, Hazel Clark and Alicia Robicheaux.

Prior to the meeting, entertainment with dance music was held from 4-5:30 p.m. followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

Attendees were served a meal of roast beef, rice dressing, salad and garlic bread. The meal was prepared by Lonnie and Kathy LaBouve.

After the meal, a special Christmas presentation was given by St. Mary AARP member Gordon Smith. He discussed the true meaning of Christmas and performed the song, “Ave Maria.”

He was joined by the St. Mary AARP Volunteer Christmas Choir for a Christmas carol sing-along with members in attendance.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for December were recognized at the meeting. The birthday cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP meeting is Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.