St. Mary AARP holds September meeting

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting on Sept. 10 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Bingo followed until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsors for September were Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, candidate for St. Mary Parish Sheriff; District Judge Walter “Walt” Lanier III, candidate for judge of 1st Circuit Court of Appeal; and Natchez “Trey” Morice, M.D., candidate for St. Mary Parish coroner.

Attendees were served a meal of shrimp stew, peas, potato salad and roll.

Prior to the meal, Grizzaffi spoke to the membership about his administrative experience and his qualifications for the office he is seeking.

Following the meal, Lanier addressed the membership to discuss his judicial career and his qualifications for the office he is seeking.

Morice also spoke to AARP members about his connection to the community and his qualifications for the office he is seeking.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for September were recognized at the meeting. The cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP meeting is Oct. 1.