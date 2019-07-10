St. Mary AARP holds meeting July 1 in MC

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting and meal on July 1 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4-5:30 p.m. followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsor for July was state Sen. Bret Allain. Attendees were served a meal of red beans, rice, sausage and salad. The meal was prepared by the cooking team of Pat Fryer and Mary Lee Gaudet.

Following the meal, Lou Campos and her St. Mary AARP Line Dancers performed a patriotic dance to the George M. Cohan song “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

Allain spoke to the membership about recent activities and developments in the state legislature, including the approval of budgeting for a permanent flood control structure at Bayou Chene, which will help alleviate flooding in the area. He also introduced his wife, Kim, and his legislative assistant Laura Meadows.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for July were recognized at the meeting. The birthday cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be held on Aug. 5.