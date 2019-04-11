St. Mary AARP holds meeting

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting on April 1 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4-5:30 p.m. followed by bingo.

The meeting and meal co-sponsors were CORE Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, and Dr. Lianter Albert. Attendees were served a meal of beef stew, rice, salad and bread. The meal was prepared by Lonnie and Kathy LaBouve.

Chet Sternfels, DPT, owner and chief physical therapist of CORE Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, discussed special precautions necessary to reduce the risk of falls as people age. He noted the impact that health concerns in the inner ear and eyesight can have on increasing the risk of falls. He encouraged people to consult physicians to assess health conditions and concerns, and to avail themselves of physical therapy services to increase mobility, flexibility and balance.

Albert emphasized his commitment to provide the best possible service to the community in his role as a physician and deputy coroner for St. Mary Parish.

The Morgan City Junior High School Tigerettes dance team, under the direction of faculty sponsor Mary Beadle, performed three dance routines to entertain the membership.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for April were recognized at the meeting. The birthday cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be held on May 6.