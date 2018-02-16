St. Mary AARP holds Mardi Gras celebration

Bryce and Margaret Merrill were presented as St. Mary AARP Mardi Gras King and Queen XXX during the 30th St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 Mardi Gras Royal Court and Ball held Feb. 3 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Theme of the gala was “Laughter is the Best Medicine.”

St. Mary AARP President Faye Smith welcomed attendees. Emcee for the event was Mark Leonard. The evening also included comedy routines.

Presented as dukes and maids were Winston Morgan and Gwen Trahan, representing Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball; C.J. and Lynette Berthelot, representing Jerry Lewis and Phyllis Diller; Mike and Shirley Miller, representing Larry the Cable Guy and Minnie Pearl; and Gene and Mary Gaudet, representing Red Skelton’s “Freddie the Freeloader” and Carol Burnett’s “Cleaning Lady.”

On-stage entertainers from St. Mary AARP were Gordon Smith and Curtis Leonard as Abbott and Costello, Paul Vella Jr. as Johnny Carson’s “Carnac the Magni-ficent,” Sterling Fryou as Justin Wilson, AnnEtta Lombardo as Lily Tomlin’s “Ernestine the Telephone Operator” and Ernie Comeaux as “The Court Jester.”

In keeping with the tradition of honoring outgoing royalty, St. Mary AARP Mardi Gras King and Queen XXIX Gordon and Faye Smith were recognized.

The new royalty was honored with keys to the city from Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi III, keys to the parish from St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff, St. Mary AARP gifts presented by the organization’s president, and the Smiths presented gifts as well.

The Merrills were honored with a toast lead by Sherman Fontenot, brother of queen.

Faye Smith, Mardi Gras ball chairperson, thanked all participants and sponsors of the event.

A traditional second line lead by the king, queen and court brought the tableau to an end.

A ball followed with music by Cliff Hillebran and Phil Richard.