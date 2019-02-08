St. Mary AARP holds February meeting

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting on Feb. 4 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music at 4 p.m. followed by bingo.

The meeting and meal sponsors were Twin City Funeral Home and Patterson State Bank. Attendees were served a meal of home-made chili, crackers and king cake. The meal was prepared by Pat Fryer and Mary Lee Gaudet.

Ryan Yager, Twin City Funeral Home manager, addressed the membership and introduced Twin City Funeral Home staff members. He gave his condolences to AARP for the recent loss of Larry Bergeron, a long-time member of St. Mary AARP and a staff member at Twin City Funeral Home.

St. Mary AARP President Faye Smith recognized the students from Berwick High School, and their faculty sponsor. These students come to each of the monthly meetings and help to serve the meals and beverages to the attendees, as well as assisting with any other tasks for the meeting.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for February were recognized at the meeting. The birthday cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP meeting and meal will be held on March 11.