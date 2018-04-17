St. Mary AARP has April meeting

St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting on April 9 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsors for April were 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe’ and Morella Physical Therapy Clinic in Morgan City.

Anthony “Chip” Morella of Morella Physical Therapy spoke to the membership about the benefits of physical therapy and the various services offered by his clinic. He explained methods of obtaining physical therapy treatment.

Duhe’ addressed the membership about the upcoming “Senior Citizen Educational Seminar,” which will be hosted by his office in August.

Members and guests were served a meal of beef stew, rice and salad that was prepared by the cooking team of Mac and Myrt McNemar, and Lonnie LaBouve.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants were recognized at the meeting. The cake was donated by M C Bank.