St. Mary AARP completes its Christmas Fruit Basket Project

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 conducted its annual Christmas Fruit Basket Project recently. Members assembled and distributed baskets to fellow members aged 80 and older. The baskets were made possible thanks to sponsors Teche Regional Medical Center, St. Mary Parish Assessor Jarrod Longman and former St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum. St. Mary AARP’s volunteers made and delivered 220 fruit baskets. With the volunteers are, seated from left, St. Mary AARP President Faye Smith, project coordinator Alicia Robichaux, Longman, Teche Regional CEO Aphreikah DuHaney-West and Teche Regional Marketing Director Sabrina Williams.