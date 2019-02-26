Special needs kids invited to Lions Camp

May 26 marks the beginning of the 62nd year of the Louisiana Lions Camp, 55 of those years in Leesville. There is no cost to the parents for the campers' stay.

On July 9, 1961, the first camping session opened the camp located six miles north of Leesville on 170 acres of piney woodlands. To date, more than 25,127 children have attended camp.

More than 4,000 Lions throughout Louisiana are actively working to see that youth with diabetes, pulmonary disorders, and mental and physical challenges are able to experience a life-impacting week.

The camp will operate a one-week session for youth with pulmonary disorders ages 5-15. (These applications will be assigned by the LPDCI, Lions Camp Pelican.) Two one-week sessions for mentally challenged children ages 8-19 and two one-week sessions for the orthopedically challenged, and hearing/visually impaired children ages 7-19.

Two one-week sessions for youth with diabetes ages 6-14 (all Diabetes Camp applications will be assigned by the American Diabetes Association) and a one-week session for youth with hematology/oncology cancer and sickle cell disorders ages 6-14. (These applications will by assigned by Camp Challenge).

Children will have a full range of activities including swimming, arts and crafts, archery, gun safety, all sports and nature lore.

The Louisiana Lions League for Crippled Children Inc. operates and manages the Louisiana Lions Camp which is financed by voluntary contributions by Lions Clubs and non-Lion organizations and individuals.

Anyone, whether a Lion or not, may make financial contributions toward the operation of this camp. A life membership costs $100 and can be purchased by contacting local Lions Clubs or the Executive Director of the Louisiana Lions League Raymond Cecil III at 337-239-6567.

Campers attending summer sessions must be sponsored by a Lions Club, Lioness/Auxiliary, or Leo Club. This ensures that the camp is truly a statewide project that serves every section of Louisiana.

Anyone in the Tri-City area interested in the camp should contact Morgan City Lions Club’s Dianne Baill-argeon at 985-399-6068.