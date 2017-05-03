S&P Festival search for queen contestants begins

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival and Fair Association and the Past Queen’s Club are in search of that special young woman to carry on the tradition of representing the oldest state-chartered harvest festival. She will be goodwill ambassador for the Tri-City area and will represent the 82nd Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival held Labor Day weekend.

All candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 23 by Jan. 1, 2018. Candidates and their parents shall be residents of east St. Mary Parish or lower St. Martin and Assumption parishes.

Each candidate should have attended at least their junior and senior year in an east St. Mary Parish high school. Candidates shall be high school graduates by not less than one year, shall never have been married, pregnant or given birth to a child.

The candidate selected to represent the 82nd festival will travel statewide promoting the festival and the City of Morgan City. The new queen will be required to attend 11 festivals selected by the board. She is encouraged to attend, when possible, all other festivals and city functions to which she is invited. Authorized travel and miscellaneous expenses are paid by the festival.

The queen must abide by all rules and regulations of the host festival while attending as representative of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

She will also be required to attend the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians’ Mardi Gras Ball in Washington, D.C. Before embarking to Washington, D.C., she and queens from other Louisiana festivals will be honored at a luncheon hosted by the Louisiana governor and first lady in Baton Rouge.

The 82nd queen is also required to attend the annual Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals Convention in Baton Rouge.

If the parents of the new queen should move from the area, the queen must maintain an area residence during the term of her reign. In the event the queen should marry or she becomes ineligible to represent the festival, the festival shall consider the crown vacated and all privileges and duties of the queen shall revert to one of the crown princesses, at the festival’s choice.

The young woman chosen to represent the festival must relinquish all other beauty titles, other than high school or college, and as a festival queen may not enter any beauty contest during her reign. She must conform to all festival regulations as queen and must not conduct herself in any manner other than that befitting of a queen.

Maids will be presented during the 82nd Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Coronation and Ball at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Information and applications may be obtained by calling the festival office at 985-385-0703, emailing director@shrimp-petrofest.org or request may be made to P.O. Box 103, Morgan City, LA 70381. The deadline for submitting completed applications is June 12.