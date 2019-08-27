S&P Festival Children’s Day royalty crowned

Jayce Grizzaffi and Ranilie Eve Cheramie were crowned Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children’s Day King and Queen Aug. 4 following a random drawing held at the Spray Park in Bayou Vista.

They made their first formal appearance during the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Coronation held Saturday.

Grizzaffi, the 9-year-old son of Brittany and Zachary Grizzaffi of Morgan City, is a fourth-grade student at Berwick Elementary. His favorite subject is science. He enjoys baseball, riding scooters, parkour and acting.

Cheramie, the 12-year-old daughter of Kayla and Paul Cheramie of Morgan City, is a seventh-grade student at Morgan City Junior High School. Her favorite subjects are math and physical education. She enjoys creating bracelets, cheerleading, softball, dancing, camping and barbecuing.

The 2019 Children’s Day royalty will reign over the Children’s Day activities that begin at 8:30 a.m. in Lawrence Park in Morgan City on Aug. 31.

Festival officials encourage children to participate in the host of free field games, races and more.

Children’s Day is sponsored by Baker Agri-Forest Properties in honor of the late Dot and Melvin Blanchard.

For more information, contact the festival office at 985-385-0703.