S&P Children’s Day royalty drawing set

Area children are invited to participate in the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival’s Children’s Day King and Queen Event being held at the Spray Park in Bayou Vista on Aug. 13. The event will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and will feature Children’s Day 2016 King Jalen Butler and Queen Audrey Cheramie selecting the new royalty for 2017 in a random drawing.

Entry forms may be filled out at the Spray Park on the day of the drawing. There is no entry fee. All children are welcome to attend the party, however only children ages 8 to 12 will be eligible to enter the drawing that selects the new king and queen.

The new royalty will be presented at the adult Royal Coronation on Aug. 26 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The 2017 Children’s Day King and Queen will reign over the Children’s Day Activities that begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 2 in Lawrence Park in Morgan City. Children are encouraged to participate in a variety of field games, races and more.

The Children’s Day Mini Street Parade will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at First Street and Lawrence Park.

All children who participate and are present at the drawing on Aug. 13 will be eligible to ride on a float in the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Parade at 3 p.m. on Sept 3 in downtown Morgan City.

Children are also invited to attend the opening ceremonies of the Festival at 5 p.m. Aug. 31 in front of Mitchell Brothers Carnival on Second Street in Morgan City.

For more information, contact the festival office at 985-385-0703.