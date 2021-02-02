Some children's products recalled

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging parents, guardians and consumers to be mindful of several child products that have been recently recalled.

“As attorney general, I am committed to making our state a safer place for families,” said Landry. “Taking a brief moment to learn about these recalled products can help ensure the well-being of Louisiana’s youth.”

Here is a list of recalled products provided by Landry’s office:

—Morfboard skate & scoot scooters by Jakks Pacific.

—Toddler boots by Target.

—Nash convertible cribs by Serena & Lily.

—Ron Jon Surf Shop sippy cup by Porter World Trade.

—Eco baby spoons and forks, feeding spoons, and placemat feeding sets by Herobility.

—Western Chief toddler boots by Washington Shoe Company; sold exclusively at Target.

—Children’s flashlights by Spirit Halloween.

—Child bicycle seats by Burley.

—Inclined sleeper accessory included with four models of playards by Graco.

—Infant-toddler girl’s one-piece rashguard swimsuits by Target.

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Winter 2020 Safety Box at http://agjefflandry.com/Page/10853