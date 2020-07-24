SoFAB offers cooking demo Aug. 7

The Southern Food & Beverage Museum in New Orleans is offering a cooking demonstration and meal on Aug. 7.

Chef Byron Bradley will teach participants the ins and outs of Southern cuisine, featuring a different state each Friday. On Aug. 7, Bradley will teach about the history and food of Florida.

He will teach participants how to cook conch fritters, Cuban sandwiches and key lime pie, while they sit back sip on complimentary beer, wine and champagne.

SoFAB, located at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, is following all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the City of New Orleans and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The class is limited to 25 people, and participants will be spaced out at least 6 feet apart. Masks will be required and sanitizer will be available to all guests.

The class is $100 for adults and $90 for SoFAB members. Museum admission is included in this price.

Bradley is a native New Orleanian, who was classically French trained in New York. Passionate about Creole and Caribbean foods, he is a 2015 recipient of the Chefs Move Scholarship and a pupil of great chefs from New Orleans such as Leah Chase and John Besh.

He was a featured contestant on Food Network’s Chopped (Season 35, Episode 11). His passion for food is deeply rooted in the culture of New Orleans.

When he is not teaching at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, Bradley is running his own private food club, Haute.

To register for the Aug. 7 class online visit https://southernfood.org or call 504-569-0405.