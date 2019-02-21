Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit opens Feb. 23 in Jeanerette

The Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit opens Feb. 23 at the Jeanerette Museum. Events begin at 2 p.m. and include the opening of an art exhibit comprised of paintings by the L’Acadian Art Guild and music by the Landry Brothers Band.

“We are excited that the public will be able to view this amazing Smithsonian exhibit focused on water,” said Gail Garcia, museum project director. “The Jeanerette Museum board has planned additional programming to go along with this exhibit to be held throughout the parish.”

Although the main house of the museum will remain closed on the day of the grand opening, the exhibit will be on view throughout the day.

“The exhibit will be held free of charge during its tour at the museum from Feb. 24 to April 6. We are looking forward to visitors enjoying the many educational features of the exhibit,” Garcia added.

No pets or ice chests allowed at this family- friendly event.

The local Water/Ways exhibit project is a part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities made possible through funding from the Walton Family Foundation. This program is also sponsored by the Friends of the Jeanerette Museum.

For information on this event visit www.jeanerettemuseum.com, email jeanerettemuseum@yahoo.com or call Garcia at 337-380-9057. The museum is located at 500 E. Main St. at the corner of Moresi Alley.