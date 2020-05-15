Shrimp recipes for that fresh catch

Area shrimp fishermen continue to bring fresh caught shrimp to the docks.

Here are a few more recipes to consider.

MARINATED GRILLED SHRIMP

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cup tomato sauce

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

2 lbs. fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

Skewers

In large bowl, stir together garlic, olive oil, tomato sauce and red wine vinegar.

Season with basil, salt and cayenne pepper.

Add shrimp and stir until evenly coated.

Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to one hour, stirring once or twice.

Preheat grill for medium heat.

Thread shrimp onto skewers, piercing once near tail and once near head. Discard marinade.

Lightly oil grill grate.

Cook shrimp on preheated grill two to three minutes per side, or until opaque.

QUICK SHRIMP

1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled

2 Tbsps. butter

¼ cup green onions, chopped

½ cup mushrooms, chopped

½ cup dry white wine

Sauté shrimp in butter until shrimp turn pink; add remaining ingredients.

Cook about 10 minutes, stirring constantly, over medium heat.

Serves 2

CREOLE SHRIMP

¼ cup butter

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

½ cup bell pepper, chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

2 Tbsp. flour

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. red pepper

Parsley, finely chopped

4 green onions, chopped

3½ cups tomatoes, chopped

½ cup water

1 lb. shrimp

Melt butter in skillet. Sauté onion, garlic, bell pepper and celery until onion is lightly browned.

Blend in flour.

Add remaining ingredients, except shrimp. Mix well. Cover and simmer 20 minutes.

Stir in shrimp. Cover and cook 10 minutes.

Serve over rice.

BIG EASY CAJUN SHRIMP

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cups stewed tomatoes, chopped

1/8 cup tomato sauce

¼ cup onion, minced

¼ cup green bell pepper, chopped

1½ Tbsp. parsley, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1½ cups hot water

1 tsp. salt, more as needed

¼ tsp. black pepper

½ lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

In large frying pan, make roux by browning flour in olive oil until about the color of an old penny.

Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, onion, bell pepper, parsley, garlic, water, salt and pepper into roux.

Bring sauce to boil and then reduce heat to simmer.

Cook 20 minutes. Add shrimp to mixture and cook 5 minutes.

Serve.