Sacred Heart Academy’s Class of 1958 held its 60-year reunion recently with a Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Morgan City and an evening of food and fellowship. Seated from left are Karen Theriot Spinella, Brenda Saleme Bourgeois, Carolyn Bergeron Chaisson, Pat Henry Broussard and Laura Belle Simoneaux. Standing from left are Larry Bergeron, Thaddeus Marcell, Larry Pennison and Jules Hebert.