“Remember when neighborhoods gathered,” asked Connie Barbier of Morgan City in regard to this photograph from the 1980s. Couples in the Auburn neighborhood of Morgan City gathered to “show off” Easter bonnets. Kneeling from left are Sharon Bergeron, the late Moe Barbier, and Connie Barbier. Standing from left are the late Jason Bergeron, MaryEtta Taylor, Denise Taylor, Lonnie Landry, Sheryl Landry, Conrad Poe and Donna Poe.