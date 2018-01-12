Quilts donated to Chez Hope

In December 2017, Rumpled Quilts Guild of Patterson visited Chez Hope Family Violence Crisis Center in Franklin with a donation of more than 40 quilts. This is the 10th year the guild has donated quilts to Chez Hope. The guild was also assisted by a few members of Cane Cutters Guild of Houma. Chez Hope Executive Director Cherrise Picard, left, accepted the donation. Sue Williams is president of Rumpled Quilts Guild that meets at the United Methodist Church Hall in Patterson at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The group’s sole purpose is making quilts to donate.