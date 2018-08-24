Queen Thomas gives thanks for her reign

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following was submitted by out-going Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Queen Emma Thomas. She will crown her successor during the festival’s coronation at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door.

For 82 years, the Shrimp and Petroleum festival has transpired. For 20 of those years, I have enjoyed its traditions and celebrated our beloved Labor Day weekend with my family and friends.

Although, it only took one year to open my eyes and completely fall in love — I fell in love with Louisiana’s people, rich culture, and most importantly, its festivals. This past year, I have traveled over 5,000 miles and had the overwhelming chance to represent the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in Washington, D.C.

I feasted on the sweetest strawberries in Ponchatoula and threshed rice in Crowley. I rode down the Lutcher levee in my handcrafted “Spirit of Morgan City” boat and participated in the crawfish races in Breaux Bridge. I’ve experienced Louisiana in all its glory, tasted the greatest Cajun cuisines, and learned about our state’s rich history and culture.

I am forever grateful for this opportunity, and if I had to sum up my entire year in a few words, they would be that this experience has been a journey I never knew I needed. I would like to thank everyone who made my year one I’ll never forget. I’d like to especially thank the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival board and all those who tirelessly devote their time to putting on our amazing festival!

I’d also like to thank my family and friends for loving me through all the highs and lows of queendom. King Jimmy Skiles and I are extremely appreciative of the support we have received from the Tri-City area this year. My reign has been a blessing and has immensely enriched my life.

All my love and shrimply yours,

Queen Emma Thomas