Pumpkin cheesecake a good holiday add on

Pumpkin is so popular today that there is hardly anything that hasn’t had a pumpkin variation. Some of them are no-brainers, others are so far-fetched that I don’t understand who is buying them, much less eating them.

Back in the day, a pumpkin cheesecake would have been unusual, today it is almost old school. But if there was ever a meal that screams for pumpkin cheesecake, it is Thanksgiving. Or the day after Thanksgiving if you are a purist and need your classic pumpkin pie to follow your turkey and dressing.

I happen to love pumpkin, in pie, bread, muffins, cake and cheesecake. And, this cheesecake is adapted from Natalie Dupree’s companion cookbook “Nathalie Dupree Cooks for Family and Friends” to her PBS show, “Food for Family and Friends.” I love to collect old cookbooks and picked it up several years ago at a second-hand store. I was looking at the book a few weeks ago and it is surprising how many recipes are either back in vogue, or still in constant rotation.

I have changed quite a few things in her recipe but her recipe is what inspired me to make pumpkin cheesecake this Thanksgiving so credit is due.

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

WITH CRYSTALIZED GINGER CRUST

Start to finish: 8½ hours minimum, best to make the day before

(Active time: 20 minutes)

Chef’s Note: I do not pre-bake the crust or use a water bath in this recipe, which makes it faster and easier to make. If you are accustomed to baking cheesecake in a water bath, go ahead and do so, but follow the timing in your water-bath recipe.

Crust:

½ cup chopped crystalized ginger

1¾ cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cups granulated white sugar

pinch of sea salt

½ (1 stick) cup unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

4 packages (8-ounce each) cream cheese, softened

Zest of one large lemon

1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1½ cups granulated sugar

1 15-ounce can of Libby’s pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

¼ cup full-fat sour cream

¼ cup all-purpose flour

6 large eggs, beaten

Topping:

¾ cup full-fat sour cream

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1-2 tsp. bourbon, optional

Pre-heat oven to 350 F. Prepare a large (9-inch) springform pan by greasing the bottom and the sides. If your pan is not secure, wrap foil around pan to catch drips.

In a small bowl, mix crystalized ginger, graham-cracker crumbs, sugar, salt and melted butter. Let sit for 5 minutes and stir again. This allows the cracker crumbs to completely absorb the butter.

Press crumb mixture in bottom of pan and up about 1/3 of the sides. Set aside.

Meanwhile, using a stand mixer, blend cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar, lemon zest and pumpkin pie spice. Mix on a low speed for 1-2 minutes. Add pumpkin, sour cream and flour and mix on low for another 1-2 minutes. Scrape down the sides and add beaten eggs. Mix for another 1-2 minutes and make sure that the entire mixture is mixed well by scraping bottom and sides with a spatula.

Mix remaining sour cream, 1 tablespoon of sugar and a generous teaspoon or two, of bourbon and set aside.

Pour filling into crust. Leave a good ½-inch of space at the top. If you have extra filling, make a small cheesecake. Set pan on a sheetpan and place in the center rack of the pre-heated oven. Bake 1 hour and 20 minutes or until set, but center of cheesecake still jiggles slightly when moved. Remove from oven and spread sour cream mixture on top. This topping will also hide any cracks in the cheesecake. Place back in the oven to bake for 2-3 minutes, just to set.

Chef’s Note: I only let it bake for a few minutes to set which leaves the topping creamier and looser but will solidify in the refrigerator as it cools. If you like your topping completely cooked, let bake for an additional 6-7 minutes.

Turn oven off; open oven door at least 5 inches. Let cheesecake remain in oven 30-60 minutes. Refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight before serving.

To serve, run knife around edge of pan to loosen cheesecake. Carefully remove side of pan before cutting cheesecake. Cut cheesecake when cold and store covered in refrigerator. Can be frozen and served after thawing in the refrigerator.

Servings: 16 pieces

Nutrition information per serving: 451 calories; 273 calories from fat; 30 g fat (17 g saturated; 1 g trans fats); 168 mg cholesterol; 296 mg sodium; 38 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 7 g protein.