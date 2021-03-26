Popular prom songs from the last decade

Prom and music go hand-in-hand. The soundtrack to prom or any celebration sets the mood of the evening and contributes to the memories students will create on the big night.

When people reminisce about their proms, the songs that topped the charts in their graduation years frequently serve as reminders of all the fun they had with friends, especially on prom night.

Various organizations track the hit songs year after year, but Billboard magazine is a leader in ranking top songs on the charts.

Here’s a look back at Billboard’s chart toppers that peaked during prime prom season over the last 10 years.

2020: “Rockstar” by DaBaby

2019: “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X

2018: “In My Feelings” by Drake

2017: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

2016: “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, featuring Sean Paul

2015: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars

2014: “Happy” by Pharrell Williams

2013: “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, featuring T.I. and Pharrell

2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye, featuring Kimbra

2011: “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele

2010: “California Gurls” by Katy Perry, featuring Snoop Dogg

Music and memories go together. It remains to be seen what the most popular 2021 prom tune will be, but it will surely be one student’s remember for years to come.