PGC holds first meeting of 2019-20 season

Patterson Garden Club held its first meeting of the 2019-20 season Sept. 24. Co-hostesses for the meeting were Evelyn Estay and Iris Roy.

New yearbooks were issued and plans for the year were discussed including plans for the Louisiana Garden Club Federation District 3 meeting on Oct. 24 in Breaux Bridge.

Dawn Rentrop, Patterson Main Street chair, recruited club members to help with the Patterson Main Street and Historic Walking Tour on Oct. 26.

Also during the meeting, members exchanged and discussed plants.

The next meeting will be Oct. 15 featuring guest speaker Cleo Scott, a wood carver.