Co-hostesses for the September Patterson Garden Club meeting, President Evelyn Estay, left and Treasurer Iris Roy, right, presented a book, “Gardening in the South,” to Lisa Wilson, member and Patterson Branch Library manager. The donation was made on behalf of the club during its September meeting.
Patterson Garden Club held a plant exchange at its September meeting. Seated are Evelyn Estay, left and Iris Roy. Standing from left are Rosa Butler, Deidre Boyd, Donna Bates-Ruffin, Linda Thomas, Sharon Larson and Ginger Griffin. The next meeting will be Oct. 15.
PGC holds first meeting of 2019-20 season
Patterson Garden Club held its first meeting of the 2019-20 season Sept. 24. Co-hostesses for the meeting were Evelyn Estay and Iris Roy.
New yearbooks were issued and plans for the year were discussed including plans for the Louisiana Garden Club Federation District 3 meeting on Oct. 24 in Breaux Bridge.
Dawn Rentrop, Patterson Main Street chair, recruited club members to help with the Patterson Main Street and Historic Walking Tour on Oct. 26.
Also during the meeting, members exchanged and discussed plants.
The next meeting will be Oct. 15 featuring guest speaker Cleo Scott, a wood carver.